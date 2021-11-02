Microsoft Office expanding with new ‘Loop’ application focused on hybrid work

Microsoft is announcing a new Microsoft Office application today called “Microsoft Loop.” The app is a revamped version of the collaborative Microsoft Fluid technology, and it’s designed with a specific focus on remote work. Head below for the details.

As reported by the Verge, Microsoft’s Fluid technology centers on “blocks of collaborative Office content that can live independently and be copied, pasted, and shared with others.” The new Microsoft Loop applications is an extension of this experience:

Much like Fluid, Microsoft Loop has three main elements: Loop components, Loop pages, and Loop workspaces. Loop components are live pieces of content that can exist across multiple apps, updated in real time and free for anyone to jump into. That could be a list shared in a Teams channel and also editable in a Loop page, or notes in a calendar entry that are also available to be pasted into Outlook and edited in real time within an email. These components can also exist in the main Microsoft Loop hub, inside what Microsoft calls shared Loop workspaces. It’s almost like a project board, where you can see a list of all Loop components and Loop pages and who is currently working on them. Think of it as a modern File Explorer, where everything is live and collaborative.

Microsoft describes the app:

Microsoft Loop, a new app that moves freely across applications, enabling teams to think, plan and create together. You can organize everything you need for your project – files, links and data from other apps – into a single workspace. It is easy to use portable components to complete work in chat, meetings or documents, knowing that the content always stays in sync.

As for availability, Microsoft Loop will start appearing in Teams, Outlook, and OneNote sometime this month. The dedicated Microsoft Loop application is set to be released down the line, with more detailed expected “in the coming months.”

Also, as part of its Ignite announcements today, Microsoft announced a new focus on the metaverse. Learn more in the company’s blog post here.

