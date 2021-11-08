Here’s why Twitter, Uber, and more are giving fully loaded M1 Max MacBook Pros to engineers

Apple introduced the new line of MacBook Pro last October during its “Unleashed” event. With impressive improvements over the most recent Intel chips and even the M1 processor, the company has been very successful with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

With that in mind, lots of tech companies are upgrading their staffs’ Macs with the incredibly powerful M1 Max MacBook Pro with 64 GB of RAM.

It all started with Uber employer Mahyar McDonald, who shared on Twitter that “all active iOS Engineers at Uber are getting upgraded to 16″ M1 Max MacBook Pros with 64GB of RAM.” He even says that this includes new hires, which also made his post very popular.

A week later, a senior employee of Twitter, John Szumski, shared similar news: “I’m excited to be rolling out fully loaded M1 Max MBPs to all of Twitter’s iOS & Android engineers! We’re seeing improvements in both top-line performance and thermal throttling that currently plague our Intel builds.”

On Linkedin, The Pragmatic Engineer‘s Gergely Orosz also noted that apart from these companies, Shopify is also giving “the latest M1 MacBook Pros to engineers, while letting people keep their Intel ones.” Orosz also shared some tidbits about why these big tech companies are spending so much money on these machines:

“How much time would a $4,000, top-of-the market machine like the M1 shave off from each build? How much total time over 2 years? How much “value” does this time mean per engineer? With the M1, the answer is a no-brainier. The $4,000 per engineer spent will bring back *so* much more productivity versus top-of-the-market Intel ones, including the 2021 one.“

During the “Unleashed” event, Apple said that the M1 Max chip can more than double the M1 chip power. With even more RAM available, this new MacBook Pro has been really praised by developers, engineers, and pro users overall. These computers also got a new design, a brand-new display, and more ports.

Are you working at a big tech company that gave you a new M1 Max MacBook Pro? Tell us in the comments section below and read more about the power of these new Macs below.

