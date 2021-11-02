Apple execs go in-depth on new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in ‘Upgrade’ podcast interview

The new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips inside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have proven to impress reviewers and consumers alike. Apple executives Tim Millet and Tom Boger recently joined Relay FM’s Upgrade podcast to talk in-depth about the new chips, the state of the Apple SIlicon transition, and more.

Millet serves as Apple’s vice president of platform architecture, while Boger is the company’s VP of Mac and iPad product marketing. During the interview, Boger and Millet detailed how the new M1 Pro and M1 Max build upon the success of the M1 chip while also taking performance to the next level for professional users.

For instance, on the availability of multiple different configurations and chip options, Boger explained:

I think you have to strike the right balance in the number of options you offer because you could offer too many. What we try to do is look across the spectrum of workloads and applications that our customers are using, and make sure that we’re checking all the boxes in terms of particular workload. The customers who purchase these products are very savvy. They compare notes, they talk to each other about their various experiences, and usually the way it works out, you end up with some sweet spots.

You can listen to the full interview in episode 379 of the Upgrade podcast on Relay FM. You can find it on the Relay FM website or in Apple Podcasts.

What do you think of Apple’s plans for the future of the Mac as well as the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: