Apple execs talk M1 Pro and M1 Max, Pro Workflow Team in new interview

Nearly two weeks after the release of the new MacBook Pros, Apple executives continue to do interviews promoting the new machines. This time, Apple’s Tom Boger and Tim Millet sat down with Rene Ritchie to talk about the new MacBook Pro and Apple Silicon announcements, Apple’s Pro Workflow Team, and more.

Millet serves as Apple’s vice president of platform architecture, while Boger is the company’s VP of Mac and iPad product marketing. In the interview, Boger explained that the new MacBook Pros are the “ultimate expression” of Apple’s strategy to “build the whole widget”:

“These new MacBook Pros, they’re the ultimate expression of something we’ve said at Apple for many, many years, and that is: we build the whole widget. In this case, right down to the silicon. To be designing something from the ground up, where the architecture team is working on silicon specifically for these products and no others, this is unheard of in the industry. It’s one of the reasons why these are just game-changing products.”

Furthermore, Millet spoke on the impact of Apple’s Pro Workflow team:

“It’s fundamental to how we build things at Apple. As a person who’s been building chips for a little more than 30 years now, doing that at Apple provides a level of focus that most folks don’t have. I like to say that my team never has to guess. We never have to guess what software’s gonna run, what enclosure we’re gonna be building into. We have certainty and it means that we can be really efficient in our focus. We can target things.”

The full video is well worth a watch and can be found below.

