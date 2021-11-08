Monday’s best deals: M1 MacBook Pro $249 off, AirPods Max see $119 discount, more

A new week is now underway and leading the way is the best price in months on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air. That’s alongside $119 off the AirPods Max, at an Amazon low, as well as $249 in savings on the M1 MacBook Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a new Amazon low on AirPods Max $119

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max in all styles for $430. Down from $549, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low at $119 off and $30 under our previous mention from the retailer.

Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hours of playback. A premium build rounds out the equation, pairing an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

M1 MacBook Pro sees $249 discount

Amazon is now offering the Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,250. Typically fetching $1,499, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $249 in savings, beating our previous mention by $49. You can also score the 256GB model for $1,100, down from its $1,299 price tag.

Regardless of which model you end up going with, this is about as good as it gets for finally scoring one of Apple’s M1 machines. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes in a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon with a 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air drops to best price in months

Update: No longer available.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $800. Typically fetching $999, you’re looking at the best discount in several months with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $49. The elevated 512GB model is also seeing the same $199 discount, dropping to $1,050.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air delivers all of the performance gains of the M1 chip in its most portable form-factor. The lightweight build is centered around a 13-inch Retina display. Ideal for taking to class, the office, or just working from the couch, you’re looking at all-day battery life that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

