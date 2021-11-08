Popular trading platform Robinhood reports security breach and user data leak

Popular financial services company and trading platform Robinhood today reported a security breach in its database that led to leaked user data. According to the company, an “unauthorized third party” gained access to personal information of its customers earlier this month.

In an email sent to its customers on Monday, Robinhood confirms the attack on the evening of November 3, 2021. The company says that only a “limited amount” of information was leaked and that the attack has been contained. Users’ email addresses were exposed as a result of the attack, but Robinhood believes that no other data was leaked.

We’re writing to let you know on the evening of November 3, 2021 Robinhood experienced a security incident where an unauthorized third party obtained access to a limited amount of personal information for a portion of our customers. Based on our investigation, the attack has been contained. Robinhood promptly informed law enforcement and is continuing to investigate the incident with the help of a leading outside security firm.

Emails leaked on the web are often used by phishing scams, which try to trick users into obtaining more personal information by impersonating a real company. This is why Robinhood recommends that users check the company’s official app to see important security notifications and get support if needed.

Other recommendations include chatting only with verified profiles on social networks and enabling two-factor authentication for user accounts. Luckily, Robinhood claims that no users were affected with financial losses due to the attack.

More information about how to secure your account can be found on the Robinhood website.

