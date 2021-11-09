Apple debuts annual Holiday Gift Guide: ‘Let the holidays be for everyone’

Apple is officially kickstarting the holiday shopping season today with the debut of its annual Holiday Gift Guide. This year, Apple is promoting the guide with the tagline, “Let the holidays be for everyone.” Head below for the full details.

In a press release, Apple executive Deirdre O’Brien explained:

“Our teams can’t wait to connect with customers to make this season special,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Whether in stores or online, our Apple Specialists are ready to welcome customers, offer gift recommendations, and provide the support customers need throughout the holidays.”

In a holiday shopping season that is bound to be impacted by supply shortages, Apple also pointed out today that it “provides order-by dates for free home delivery across all products so customers can get their gifts when they need them.”

As has become customary, Apple’s Holiday Gift Guide includes virtually every Apple product the company sells today, ranging from the new iPhone 13 to the latest MacBook Pros and more.

The new iPhone 13 lineup, all with unparalleled new camera systems, a beautiful and durable design, amazing battery life, and an advanced 5G experience, allows customers to capture the season like never before. Add on iPhone accessories like the iPhone Leather Case with MagSafe, iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe, and more.

The completely reimagined MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max, the most powerful and advanced iPad and iPad mini ever, and Apple Pencil take one’s creative studio on the go.

Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a larger and more advanced display, enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, along with a range of new band colors and styles, helps customers keep well-being top of mind.

HomePod mini — now available in orange, yellow, and blue — and AirPods (3rd generation), featuring Adaptive EQ and spatial audio, in a new contoured design, offer a great music experience for the holidays.

Apple today also confirmed that it will open a relocated store within The Grove in Los Angeles on November 19 and announced a new Today at Apple initiative for making holiday cards at home.

You can view the full Holiday Gift Guide on Apple’s website right here.

