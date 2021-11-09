iOS 15.2 beta 2 adds Hide My Email option in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers

Following the release of iOS 15.2 beta 2 to developers on Tuesday, Apple confirmed that the update enables child communication safety features in iMessage. However, the update also adds the “Hide My Email” option directly in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers.

“Hide My Email” was announced earlier this year as part of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, and it lets users generate random email addresses to log into apps and websites as a way to enforce data privacy. While this feature was already partially available on iOS and macOS, Hide My Email is now available within Apple’s Mail app.

With the latest beta versions of Apple’s operating systems, users can simply tap the “From” field to enable Hide My Email. This will let you send email to other accounts without being identified with your real email address.

Of course, users can still create random email addresses via the iCloud settings on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This change only expands the feature to even more places, as previously users could not send a regular email hiding their main address. Here’s how Apple describes Hide My Email:

Keep your personal email address private by creating unique, random addresses that forward to your personal inbox and can be deleted at any time.

It’s worth noting that Hide My Email is part of iCloud+, which is what Apple now calls iCloud’s paid subscription plans. iCloud+ subscribers also have access to Private Relay for hiding their IP address from the network and avoiding online tracking.

