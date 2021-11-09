Apple releases iOS 15.2 beta 2 and more to developers

The beta testing process is moving forward today. Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.2 beta 2 to registered developers, bringing new features such as the App Privacy Report, redesigned Notification Summary, and more. Head below for the details.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.2 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.2 beta 2 is 19C5036e.

Apple is also releasing iPadOS 15.2 beta 2 to developers, while we also expect new betas of watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2.

As a refresher, iOS 15.2 brings a few notable changes for iPhone and iPad users. Most notably, it adds the full “App Privacy Report” feature to the Settings application. With this, users can now see the data accessed by applications, including third-party apps and Apple apps.

