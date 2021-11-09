Scanner Pro for iOS adds new AI Smart Categories feature for automatic organization

Readdle is out with a slick update today for its Scanner Pro app for iPhone and iPad. With the new release, Scanner Pro gets Smart Categories that automatically label and sort your scans.

Readdle made the Scanner Pro iOS update available today along with detailing the specifics in a blog post:

Scanner Pro’s latest update adds a Smart Categories feature that automatically sorts & labels your documents by category, such as Bills, Invoices, Books, Magazines, etc. This makes it easier to find the scan you’re looking for, without the need to manually organize all your documents.

There are 11 Smart Categories that Scanner Pro will automatically use as well as applying an auto label for each new scan:

Receipt

Invoice

Form

Book

ID Card

Business Card

Passport

Magazine

Music Sheet

Note

Other

Scanner Pro for iPhone and iPad is a free download from the App Store with a $19.99/year option to unlock all of the app’s features (free 7-day trial available too).

Readdle also notes the new Smart Categories will lead to more great features down the road:

The work that we’ve put into building Smart Categories lays the foundation for tons of exciting new features & possibilities to come in Scanner Pro. Imagine no longer needing to manually name your documents because Scanner Pro automatically named them based on the category label. Imagine if Scanner Pro smartly suggested useful info that is automatically extracted from the document based on its category.

