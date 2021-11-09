Twitter Blue subscription now rolling out in US with undo button, custom app icons, more

It’s been five months since Twitter launched Twitter Blue for Canada and Australia. Now, the subscription feature is finally available in the US, according to a lot of platform users.

For $2.99, Twitter Blue subscribers can unlock additional functionality including the ability to undo a just-sent tweet (not quite the edit button that everyone wants), and access to new theming and bookmarking features.

The headline feature here is Undo Send, although it doesn’t really work like the long-requested edit button. Instead, users set a timeout up to 30 seconds. When the user composes a tweet, it won’t appear in the timeline until the timeout expires. While the timer ticks down, you can press a button to cancel the send altogether.

Twitter Blue subscribers can also access some additional customization and theming options for the Twitter app. This includes the ability to set a custom app icon and change the accent color of the overall Twitter UI. Twitter Blue users also get priority access to Twitter Support.

As of now, the company hasn’t made a public announcement about the subscription arriving in the US, but many users, including 9to5Mac‘s Parker Ortolani, were able to subscribe to the service.

Recently, developer Nima Owji shared all the features available for iOS, Android, and web users that are subscribed to Twitter Blue. Here it is:

US users can subscribe to Twitter Blue using the iOS app and opening the menu section. It’s unclear if this feature is rolling out to more countries or when.

update: just got it, seconds after tweeting lol https://t.co/c20z2mutif — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) November 9, 2021

