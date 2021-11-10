Deals: iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $106 off, Apple Watch Series 5 $250, Anker iPhone sale, more

We’re now halfway through the week and highlighting a collection of new deals headlined by Apple’s latest iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. That’s alongside Apple Watch Series 5 at $250 and an Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hits $243

Amazon now offers the latest Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $242.99 shipped. Down from $349, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $106 off the going rate.

Refreshed to go alongside the all-new M1 iPad Pros that launched earlier the year, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard has a tweaked design to accommodate the thicker tablets. Those small adjustments aside, you’re still looking at the same, beloved experience which delivers a unique floating hinge design and backlight keyboard with a built-in trackpad. There’s also Smart Connector support and a USB-C port for passthrough charging. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Score Apple Watch Series 5 at $250

Woot is now offering a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models in certified refurbished condition, starting at $115. One particular standout is the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm at $250. That’s down from its original $429 price tag and marks the best price of the year – $10 below our previous mentions. There are also GPS + Cellular offerings and more on sale.

While not the new Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 5 can still provide plenty of value. You’re looking at nearly all of the same fitness features like ECG monitoring, exercise tracking, as well as the ability to keep tabs on heart rate and sleep. That’s alongside an always-on display (although not as large of a screen as the newer counterpart) and notifications from your iPhone. Plus, the Series 5 supports watchOS 8. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker launches iPhone accessory sale from $13

Anker is kicking off a new mid-week sale today, discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, projectors, smart home cameras, and more. Pricing starts at $13, but headlining the sale is a rare discount on the PowerWave 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand at $36. Normally fetching $43 for the white model, you’re looking at only the second discount to date with $7 in savings. Delivering a streamlined resting place for your iPhone 13 and AirPods, this 2-in-1 charger from Anker packs a main 7.5W MagSafe mount, that’s alongside a secondary 5W Qi pad that sits underneath. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

