iCloud for Windows updated with password generator, ProRAW and ProRes support, more

Apple on Wednesday released an update to the iCloud Utility for Windows, which lets PC users have some of the features of Apple’s cloud service. With the latest version of iCloud for Windows, the company has added a built-in password generator, support for ProRAW and ProRes codecs, and more.

Back in August, the iCloud Utility for Windows was updated with a password manager, so that users could access their saved credentials not only from Apple devices but also from Windows PCs. Now this experience has been taken even further with an option to generate strong passwords that can be used by apps or websites, just like in macOS and iOS.

Apple is also adding support for the ProRAW and ProRes formats, which are respectively image and video codecs that store more information in each file and have less quality loss. Now, if you take ProRAW photos or shoot ProRes videos with an iPhone, the content can be synchronized and viewed on your Windows PC.

iCloud Drive is also getting new features in Windows. With today’s iCloud Utility update, the company finally allows users to add or remove people from a shared folder. Of course, iCloud Utility for Windows also comes with other iCloud features, including Photos, Mail, Contacts, and more.

iCloud for Windows keeps your photos, videos, mail, calendar and other important information up to date and available on your Windows PC.

iCloud for Windows is available for free on the Microsoft Store. It requires a PC running Windows 10 or later.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: