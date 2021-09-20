Redesigned iCloud Mail web app now available for everyone

Earlier this year, Apple quietly released a new version of its iCloud Mail web app with a redesigned interface that was accessible via the iCloud Beta website. Following the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on Monday, Apple has now made the new iCloud Mail web app available to everyone.

As we reported back in June, the old iCloud Mail web app still had interface elements left over from iOS 7 with super thin fonts and icons. The redesigned iCloud Mail has a more modern look “similar to the current Mail app available on the iPad and Mac, as it features a cleaner interface with thicker icons.”

The iCloud Mail compose window has also been tweaked to open in the same window, as previously described by 9to5Mac.

Another difference between the old and new iCloud Mail on the web is the mail composition panel, which now pops up in the same window, while the old one brings the composition panel in a separate window.

Now this interface can finally be accessed by everyone. According to MacRumors, the updated iCloud Mail web app is now available on the public iCloud.com website.

Other iCloud web apps still have their old interfaces, suggesting that it will take some time before Apple redesigns them. You can check out some screenshots of the new iCloud Mail web interface below:

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: