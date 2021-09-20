These are the iPhone and iPod touch models compatible with iOS 15

Apple today released iOS 15, the next major update to the iPhone and iPod touch operating system. Before you update to iOS 15, make sure you have a compatible iOS device.

Surprisingly, iOS 15 is compatible with every iPhone and iPod touch model that currently runs on iOS 14. This means that iPhone 6s users and later, as well as 7th generation iPod touch users, can now install the iOS 15 update.

Here’s the full list with every iPhone and iPod touch model supported by iOS 15:

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st gen)

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPod touch (7th gen)

It’s worth mentioning that Apple hadn’t discontinued any iPhone or iPod touch models last year with iOS 14 when compared to those already supporting iOS 13, so some of the devices listed above are now getting another extra year of lifetime with iOS 15.

iOS 15 is now available to the public following beta period since June. The update brings fundamental changes to notification management with a new Focus mode, new features in iMessage, more privacy controls, Find My support when the device is turned off, and much more.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: