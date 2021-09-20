Apple releases tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 to the public, here’s how to install them

After three months of testing, Apple is now releasing tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 to the public. This means anyone with an Apple TV HD (or newer) and HomePod or HomePod mini can download this update.

tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 aren’t receiving as big of an update as iOS 15. As a matter of fact, Apple barely talked about them during the WWDC21 keynote back in June.

Both of the operating systems have the same build of the Release Candidate version of last week: 19J6346. Here’s everything new coming to tvOS 15 and HomePod 15:

tvOS 15

For All of You: Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch.

Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch. Shared with You: Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app.

Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app. Spatial Audio: Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you.

Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you. Smart AirPods routing: Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods.

Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods. HomeKit camera enhancements: View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV.

View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV. Room-filling stereo sound: Pair two HomePod mini speakers with Apple TV 4K and enjoy rich, balanced sound for everything you watch.

HomePod 15

Select a single or pair of HomePod mini as the default speakers for your Apple TV 4k for rich room-filling sound and clear dialogue;

Media playback controls automatically appear on your iPhone’s Lock Screen when a HomePod mini playing music is nearby;

Set a lower bass level to enjoy music without disturbing the neighbors;

Ask Siri to turn on your Apple TV, start playing a favorite movie, and control playback while you watch TV;

Siri automatically adjusts its speaking level based on the room environment and volume of the user;

Ask Siri to control smart home devices at a specific time like turning off the lights in 10 minutes;

Extend access to HomePod throughout your home by enabling Siri voice control on compatible HomeKit accessories;

Support for package detection with HomeKit Secure Video.

How to install tvOS 15 and HomePod 15?

For tvOS 15, users need an Apple TV HD or the Apple TV 4K, then follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your Apple TV; Enter the System menu; Click Software Updates; Then download the latest software.

For HomePod 15, users need a HomePod or HomePod mini, then follow these steps:

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the House icon. Tap Home Settings. Tap Software Update. Flip the switch off next to Install Updates Automatically if this is your first time updating your HomePod. Tap Install if an update is available.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: