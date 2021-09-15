Apple TV and HomePod gain support for Italian Siri with tvOS 15

Apple promised that it will release the HomePod mini in Italy in 2021. While a launch date is still unknown, at least the RC version of tvOS 15 shows that both Apple TV and HomePod will now support Siri speaking Italian.

As spotted by journalist Domenico Panacea on Twitter, Siri can speak Italian on the HomePod and on the Apple TV after installing the tvOS 15 Release Candidate version.

As for now with the HomePod, you must follow these steps to enable this new language:

In the Home app, long press your HomePod.

Then tap on Settings and in Siri tap “Language.”

Scroll down until you find Italian (Italy) and that’s it.

Apart from Italian Siri support, tvOS 15 will also bring:

Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch. Shared with You: Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app.

Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app. Spatial Audio: Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you.

Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you. Smart AirPods routing: Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods.

Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods. HomeKit camera enhancements: View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV.

View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV. Room-filling stereo sound: Pair two HomePod mini speakers with Apple TV 4K and enjoy rich, balanced sound for everything you watch.

Although Apple hasn’t publicly announced, it’s likely that tvOS 15 will launch alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 on September 20.

La voce neurale di Siri è più naturale del classico motore di sintesi.

In questo video apprezzerete la differenza.

Siri in italiano ora usa di default la voce neurale, ma talvolta utilizza quella normale.

Non succede solo su HomePod, anche su iPhone.

Io me ne accorgo subito. pic.twitter.com/hx1JmnWrOP — domenico panacea (@domenicopanacea) September 15, 2021

