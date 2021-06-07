Apple announces HomePod mini is coming to Austria, Italy, and more countries later this year

Apple today announced at WWDC 2021 that HomePod mini is coming to more countries. Following the announcement of new features for Home with the upcoming major updates to tvOS and HomePod Software, the company confirmed it will bring the HomePod mini to Austria, Italy, and more countries.

HomePod mini will be available later this year in Austria, Ireland, New Zealand, and Italy. With HomePod Software 15.0 and iOS 15, users will receive support for Siri in the languages of these respective countries.

Apple hasn’t specified when exactly HomePod mini will hit stores in these countries, but presumably that will happen this fall once the updates become available to the public. This, of course, doesn’t include the regular HomePod as the product was discontinued earlier this year.

Prices for the HomePod mini in these mentioned countries haven’t yet been discussed.

