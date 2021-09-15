Everything new with HomePod’s upcoming software update

During the WWDC21 keynote in June, Apple almost didn’t mention tvOS 15. And if the Apple TV software was almost forgotten, what could we say about HomePod 15, which is a variation of the tvOS operating system?

Luckily, with the Release Candidate version of HomePod 15, we are able to confirm everything new coming to Apple’s smart speakers starting next week.

This update, or “Software version 15,” as Apple calls it, will be available for both HomePod and HomePod mini. Apart from bug fixes and stability improvements, here’s what else is new:

Select a single or pair of HomePod mini as the default speakers for your Apple TV 4k for rich room-filling sound and clear dialogue

Media playback controls automatically appear on your iPhone’s Lock Screen when a HomePod mini

playing music is nearby

Set a lower bass level to enjoy music without disturbing the neighbors

Ask Siri to turn on your Apple TV, start playing a favorite movie, and control playback while you watch

Siri automatically adjusts its speaking level based on the room environment and volume of the user

Ask Siri to control smart home devices at a specific time like turning off the lights in 10 minutes

Extend access to HomePod throughout your home by enabling Siri voice control on compatible HomeKit accessories

Support for package detection with HomeKit Secure Video

Unfortunately, one of the things being tested with a select number of users during this beta was Lossless and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support but it didn’t make the cut and, according to the release notes, Apple won’t ship these features with HomePod Software version 15.

Still, the company promises it will support both of these technologies this year, so we will have to wait for a 15.1 update.

What are your thoughts about this update? Tell us in the comment section below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: