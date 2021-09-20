iPadOS 15 now available to all iPads supported by iPadOS 14, here’s the full list

After three months of testing, iPadOS 15 is finally available. Here are all the iPads compatible with the new software that was first announced during the WWDC21 keynote.

As Apple did with iPadOS 14, all the same iPads can run the new iPadOS 15 software. This new version will help users be more productive and taking the versatility of the iPad even further.

iPadOS 15 introduces a new multitasking experience, with Split View and Slide Over functions easy to discover and use.

With the Quick Note feature, users can seamlessly take notes with the Apple Pencil and share them with all their Apple devices. iPadOS 15 also introduces new widget layouts for the Home Screen and App Library offer simple ways to personalize the iPad experience and organize apps.

iPadOS 15 also brings for the first time the Translate app, which delivers new features for translating text and conversations. Users can now build apps for iPhone and iPad, on iPad, with Swift Playgrounds.

Here’s the full list of iPads compatible with iPadOS 15:

iPad 5th generation

iPad 6th generation

iPad 7th generation

iPad 8th generation

iPad Air 2nd generation

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 4th generation

iPad mini 4th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

9.7-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

9.7-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

11-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro 4th generation

11-inch M1 iPad Pro

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

Even the models with the A9 chip, released in 2015, are still being supported by Apple. Here’s everything you need to know about iPadOS 15.

