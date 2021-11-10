Report: Apple TV+ growing slowly while Disney+ sees rapid worldwide expansion

Apple TV+ officially launched just over two years ago, and while the catalog has grown considerably since then, the platform is still struggling to achieve significant market share. New data from JustWatch reveals that Apple TV+ registered small growth in the last quarter, while its competitor Disney+ has been getting stronger worldwide.

Based on the report seen by 9to5Mac, Disney’s streaming service was the fastest-growing SVOD in 58 of 64 active markets. HBO Max had positive results in the United States, while Netflix remains the leading video platform globally.

When considering only the US market, Apple TV+ had only 4% of the local market share in Q3 2021. This represents a 1% growth compared to the second quarter, when Apple had only a 3% market share in the video streaming platform segment. Netflix comes in first with more than 30% of the share, while Amazon Prime Video comes in second with 20%.

While Netflix remains the global SVOD market leader, it’s Disney+ that has had the most rapid expansion since the beginning of 2020. In 91% of the countries that offer Disney+ or Hotstar, Disney+ has grown the most out of any streaming services in the past two years.

Of course, Apple has been trying hard to make its streaming platform more appealing to users. Shows like Ted Lasso have received multiple awards this year, while the company continues to make deals to bring more people and exclusive content to Apple TV+.

Apple’s streaming service has more than 70 original movies and TV shows so far. Rumors suggest that Apple plans to add new content every week to Apple TV+ starting in 2022.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: