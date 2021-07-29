Report: Apple TV+ remains at 3% market share as Netflix, Amazon, Disney dominate

Apple TV+ is coming up on its two-year anniversary this November and while it has a number of hit and award-winning shows like Ted Lasso, the service has struggled with adoption. A new report today says that continues with Apple TV+ remaining at 3% market share.

Analysis from JustWatch back in January put Apple TV+ market share at 3%. That was up 1% from what we had heard from Canalys back in September 2020. Many have attributed the adoption difficulty to the small catalog of content on Apple TV+ compared to the huge ones with Netflix, Amazon, and Disney.

Now JustWatch is out with its report on streaming services for the June quarter. Seen by 9to5Mac, the data says Apple TV+ market share remains at just 3% in the US.

No surprise here, Netflix came in on top with 28% market share, followed by Amazon Prime at 20%, Disney+ at 14%, and Hulu at 13%.

However, compared to Q1 this year, Netflix did lose 3% market share and Amazon was down 2%. Those eyeballs ended up going to the “Other category” which was up 7% compared to last quarter (loss from Peacock also contributed there).

When looking more closely at the market share trends for each service in 2021, most have seen a downward or flat trend. But Disney+ and the Other category saw growth.

Apple TV+ saw a little dip from January to Februay then was almost totally flat through the rest of 2021 so far.

It will be interesting to see how the September quarter turns out for Apple TV+ market share with the hit Ted Lasso debuting its second season during that timeframe.

