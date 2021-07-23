How to watch Ted Lasso season 2

Ted Lasso returns with its second season on the Apple TV+ streaming service, following the phenomenal success of season one. Season two will have twelve episodes in total, including a Christmas special debuting in August, with episodes releasing weekly from now until October 8. If you haven’t yet joined the Diamond Dogs, here’s how to start watching one of the funniest and heartwarming comedies of recent times …

Ted Lasso has been widely received by audiences around the world, with the series becoming Apple TV+’s biggest hit to date. The show has also received critical praise, winning Golden Globes, Critics Choice awards and just recently snagged 20 Emmy nominations. Season 2 is rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

So if you haven’t hopped on the Ted Lasso hype train before, Season 2 is a great time to start.

How to watch season 2 of Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is exclusively available on Apple TV+, so you need an Apple TV+ login to watch. You can get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ if you want to binge the first season for free. (PlayStation 5 owners can get a free 6 months extra too.)

Apple TV+ is also included for free with the Apple Music Student Plan, and you can get Apple TV+ as part of the Apple One subscription bundle which combines Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud Storage and other Apple services into one discounted monthly price. If you are a part of a Family Sharing group, you can share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to five other people at no extra cost.

Despite the confusing name, you don’t need an Apple TV box to watch Ted Lasso. The Apple TV box probably provides the nicest experience, but Apple has apps available for many platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Roku sticks, Xbox, PlayStation, and smart TV models from LG, Sony, Samsung and Vizio. You obviously can watch on Apple devices too, using the TV app on iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Unfortunately, there is no native app for Android phones and tablets. If all else fails, you can watch via a (mediocre) web experience at tv.apple.com to get Apple TV+ through a web browser.

What else is on Apple TV+

If you are signing up to Apple TV+ for Ted Lasso, you might as well enjoy the rest of what the service has to offer. Apple TV+ includes Apple original movies and TV shows. If you liked the comedy of Ted Lasso, you may also enjoy Mythic Quest and Trying. Dramas to check out include For All Mankind, The Morning Show, Defending Jacob and SEE.

Over the course of the twelve weeks of Ted Lasso, Apple is also releasing high-profile new titles including sci-fi epic Foundation, Sundance award-winning movie CODA, comedy series Mr. Corman starring Joseph-Gordon Levitt, and more. Check out our Apple TV+ guide for a list of all Apple TV+ shows and movies.

