Apple Original ‘Ted Lasso’ wins Peabody Award

The Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso won a 2021 Peabody Award for “offering the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity, both on-screen and off, in a moment when the nation truly needs inspiring models of kindness.”

As revealed by EW, the Apple Original ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis received the Peabody Award today. The award was presented by Will Ferrel to fellow SNL alum Sudeikis.

The Peabody Awards honor the most powerful, enlightening, and invigorating stories in television, radio, and online media. Programs are recognized in seven categories.

“The premise of this wildly popular show from Apple TV+ has all the markings of a formulaic cornball dud,” the Peabody jury says in a statement. “It turns out that more than simply a sports coach, Ted is remarkably good at honest communication with others, affecting change by being a deeply good human being, one with his own quiet anxieties and pain. Indeed, much of the personal transformations in the characters and their extended relationships occurs through the ripple effect of Ted’s radiant optimism and intensely sincere, if folksy, goodwill.

After the full acceptance speech and an appearance by Ferrel, Jason Sudeikis said:

“I mean, what can I say?” says Sudeikis. “It really knocks our socks off. We hope that we can all put a little of this Ted Lasso vibe in our everyday lives and you’ve certainly put a pep in our step. So, thank you and wish you all the best.”

Ted Lasso is one of the most awarded Apple TV+ shows. It received global recognitions, including Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category.

The series also triumphed at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, sweeping every category for which it was nominated and securing wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham.

In addition, the series has picked up two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series, nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guild and critics groups. Ted Lasso was also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year and has regularly appeared on television critics’ “Best of 2020” lists.

Also today, Apple launched the trailer for season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso,’ which you can watch here.

