Apple Store app for iOS makes it easier to save items with new ‘lists’ feature, more

- Nov. 11th 2021 12:49 pm PT

0

Apple is rolling out a small update to the Apple Store application for iPhone and iPad today. The update brings the app to version 5.14, and it includes new features for watching product videos, as well as a new lists feature. Head below for the full details.

Apple explains that the new lists feature in the Apple Store application is designed such that you can “save items you like as lists,” then share a list with a specialist in-store. From there, you can also get a recap of your conversation with the in-store Specialist “sent to the app to easily buy what you like when ready.”

Additionally, today’s update to the Apple Store app adds support for Audio Descriptions while watching videos. “Enjoy videos with Audio Descriptions to hear all product details,” Apple explains.

Apple has rolled out a handful of notable updates to the Apple Store app over the last year. For instance, the app last year added an all-new “For You” tab with easy access to order status, devices, product tips, accessories, and more.

The latest version of the Apple Store application is available on the App Store as a free download. It’s still rolling out, so if you don’t see it quite yet, be sure to keep checking over the next few hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates more than 500 retail stores across the globe.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.