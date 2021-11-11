Apple Store app for iOS makes it easier to save items with new ‘lists’ feature, more

Apple is rolling out a small update to the Apple Store application for iPhone and iPad today. The update brings the app to version 5.14, and it includes new features for watching product videos, as well as a new lists feature. Head below for the full details.

Apple explains that the new lists feature in the Apple Store application is designed such that you can “save items you like as lists,” then share a list with a specialist in-store. From there, you can also get a recap of your conversation with the in-store Specialist “sent to the app to easily buy what you like when ready.”

Additionally, today’s update to the Apple Store app adds support for Audio Descriptions while watching videos. “Enjoy videos with Audio Descriptions to hear all product details,” Apple explains.

Apple has rolled out a handful of notable updates to the Apple Store app over the last year. For instance, the app last year added an all-new “For You” tab with easy access to order status, devices, product tips, accessories, and more.

The latest version of the Apple Store application is available on the App Store as a free download. It’s still rolling out, so if you don’t see it quite yet, be sure to keep checking over the next few hours.

