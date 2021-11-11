Thursday’s best deals: AirPods 2 hit $89, Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet $44, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by an early Black Friday discount on AirPods 2 at $89. Plus, a new all-time low has dropped Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet to $44 alongside these Belkin Wemo HomeKit accessories from $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple AirPods 2 see early Black Friday discount to $89

Walmart is now offering an early Black Friday discount on Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $89. Typically fetching $159, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s well below any of our previous mentions at $70 off.

Sure these aren’t the new 3rd generation AirPods that just launched last month, but the now previous-generation Apple AirPods still deliver many of the most notable features like Hey Siri support and that coveted H1 chip for fast pairing and a true wireless design. You’ll also find 24 hours of playback with the Lightning-enabled charging case.

Amazon is also offering another chance to score the all-new Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case on sale. Dropping to $190 for only the second time, that’s a match of the all-time low at $59 off the usual $249 price tag.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet falls to new low of $44

AT&T is now offering the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $44 in two different styles. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention and a total of 25% off.

While this isn’t the just-released model that packs in Apple Find My integration, these official MagSafe Leather Wallets will deliver much of the same experience otherwise, and for less cash too. Magnetically snapping onto the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series handset, each one arrives with a tanned and finished European leather construction with room to hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save on Belkin Wemo HomeKit accessories from $16

Belkin is now helping you outfit the smart home for the holidays by taking up to 35% off a collection of its Wemo accessories. Our top pick is the Wemo Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug at $28. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 30% in savings marking a new all-time low just in time for holidays.

With two individually-controllable outlets, the latest addition to the Wemo lineup brings outdoor lights and more into your HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant setups. This is a perfect option for tying those outdoor holiday lights into your setup for automating or just effortless voice control. You can learn more in our launch coverage, but then be sure to check out the other top picks here from $16.

