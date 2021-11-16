Hands-on: Hyper Triple 4K Display Dock for MacBook Pro [Video]

The Hyper Triple 4K Display Dock is a brand new dock for MacBook users that allows your laptop to connect to up to three external displays at 4K 60Hz. The dock, which sits neatly underneath your MacBook Pro, features up to 15 ports. For a limited time, Hyper’s I/O-laden Triple 4K Display Dock can be purchased for 50% off. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for the details.

While it’s true that Apple added several key ports back to the newest MacBook Pro models, for many users, that won’t be enough. That’s where the Hyper Triple 4K Display Dock comes into play. Hyper’s newest creation for Mac users an absurd amount of I/O, including the following:

2 x DisplayPort

2 x HDMI

Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB-C 100W power input

2 x USB-C 10Gbps ports

1 x USB-A 10Gbps port

2 x USB-A 5Gbps ports

1 x microSD slot

1 x SD Card slot

Additionally, the Hyper’s dock can accommodate a magnetically-attached add-on module to add two additional video output ports to the dock — 1 x HDMI and 1 x DisplayPort — for a total of 15 ports.

Designed to rest neatly underneath 13-, 14-, 15-, and 16-inch MacBook models, Hyper’s dock lends a more ideal viewing and typing angle, and helps increase heat dissipation. The unit includes flexible USB-C connections, providing additional tolerance, eliminating the need to have a perfect alignment in order to connect to the sides of your MacBook. Such connections also make it possible to connect the unit to Chromebook’s, and Windows-powered laptops.





For 13-inch and 14-inch users, the standard unit is the perfect size to sit underneath your MacBook, while 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pro users will want to opt for the dock with the magnetically-connected add-on module. Not only does this module provide the extra video ports, but also extends the dock to be the perfect length for these larger machines.









Perhaps what’s most impressive about the Hyper Triple 4K Display Dock is its ability to connect to up to three external displays with any combination of HDMI or DisplayPort connections. For example, you could have three DisplayPort-connected external displays, three HDMI-connected external displays, or a mix of the two.







Hyper notes that no drivers or dongles are required, simply connect to the two USB-C ports on the left-side of your MacBook, and a single port on the right, via the included flexible cables. Such connections gain users instant access to tons of additional I/O to supercharge professional workflows.









For a limited time both Hyper Triple 4K Display Dock models are available for 50% off. The smaller 13-port model is just $124, while the larger 15-port model with additional magnetic module is just $149. Head over to Hyper’s Indiegogo page to claim yours today.

