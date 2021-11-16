Popular macOS file extractor ‘Pacifist’ gets major update with Apple Silicon support, Swift 5, more

Pacifist is a popular file extractor for macOS that lets users view and extract multiple file formats, including PKG, DMG, XAR, and TAR. The app recently received a major update with Pacifist 4.0, which brings Apple Silicon support, Swift 5 code, a redesigned interface, and more.

According to the developers, Pacifist has been completely rewritten from scratch to become faster and more powerful. The app is now based on the Swift 5 language and it also runs natively on the Apple Silicon platform, which means that Pacifist now takes full advantage of the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips.

The interface has been redesigned with a more modern look, while the app has also received even more advanced tools such as command-line interface, support for Asset Catalog and Mac OS 9 Installation Tome files, and browser extension compatible with Chrome and Firefox.

You can check out the full changelog below:

Completely rewritten in Swift 5

Optimized for Apple Silicon

Redesigned, modernized UI

Full support for modern versions of macOS

Added command-line interface

Added browser plug-ins for Chrome and Firefox

Expanded support for analyzing existing installations, beyond simply kernel extensions

Support for Asset Catalog files

Support for Mac OS 9 Installation Tome files

Fixed some bugs that could cause certain packages not to open properly

Fixed a bug that caused crashes on some users’ machines

Fixed a bug that caused the browser plugins and/or the command-line tool not to install properly in some situations

Improved the appearance of the splash screen on non-Retina screens

Verify phase now correctly checks checksums for all file types, including symbolic links and Mach-O binary files

Added Preferences option to change the default setting of the “Use Administrator Privileges” check box

Added Preferences option to disable automatic opening in the Finder after extraction

Numerous performance optimizations

Pacifist 4 is free to try, while the full license costs $20. The app requires a Mac computer running macOS Yosemite 10.10.3 or later and is fully compatible with macOS Monterey as well. You can download it from the developer’s website.

