PSA: Widespread outages affecting TikTok, Spotify, Snapchat, and more

A number of online services are reporting widespread outages and downtime today. The issues are affecting Snapchat, Spotify, Google, Facebook, and more, according to user reports. As of right now, these outages appear to be due to a Google Cloud outage of some sort.

Data from Downdetector shows that users are facing issues with a number of different services. The first reports appear to have emerged around 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Affected services include TikTok, Google, Spotify, Discord, YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook, Mailchimp, Instagram, and more.

An update posted to the Google Cloud website explains the situation:

Summary: Global: Experiencing Issue with Cloud networking Description: We are experiencing an issue with Cloud Networking beginning at Tuesday, 2021-11-16 09:53 US/Pacific. Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue. We apologize to all who are affected by the disruption. Diagnosis: Customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages. Workaround: None at this time.

Spotify has acknowledged that it is impacted, saying that it is “investigating” the situation and is “digging into some reported issues.” Meanwhile, Snapchat says that it is “working on a fix” and recommends that users stay “logged in” to the application in the meantime.

We’ll update this post with the latest developments.

