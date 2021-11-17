9to5Mac Gift Guide: The best MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

With last year’s introduction of the iPhone 12, Apple also introduced a new MagSafe ecosystem of accessories for the first time. Head below as we round up some of the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 this holiday season…

MagSafe accessories are compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. This means that if you’re gifting someone an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 this holiday season, they can make a great companion stocking stuffer. On the flip side, if you’re shopping for someone you know already has an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, MagSafe accessories are a great option.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1

One of my favorite MagSafe accessories is Belkin’s MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger. Coming in at under $100, this is a great option for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 buyers who also have AirPods or other Qi-enabled accessories.

The Belkin 2-in-1 features a dedicated MagSafe charging puck stand alongside a dedicated Qi charging pad in the dock.

Fast wireless charging up to 15-watts for iPhone 12 and 13 series. Only compatible with MagSafe enabled cases for MagSafe attachment to charge wirelessly.

Made for MagSafe this wireless charger provides up to 15W for iPhone 12 and 13 series devices, power adapter included

Charge in any orientation so you can FaceTime in portrait or easily switch to landscape to watch videos

Architecturally inspired design complements your iPhone 12 or 13 series device and looks great in any environment

The only wireless chargers engineered with the official MagSafe technology

You can pick up the Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charger from Amazon for under $100 in black or white. The company also sells a 3-in-1 model with Apple Watch support, though it is currently out of stock.

MagSafe in the car

If you’re shopping for a MagSafe-compatible car accessory, one of our favorite options is the Anker Car Mount PowerWave Charger. As we detailed in our full review, this is a great way to bring MagSafe compatibility to your car with charging support.

Strong Magnetic Hold: Not even your phone’s buzzing will loosen the mount’s solid grip. Place your iPhone on the magnetic car charging mount and let the secure magnets do the rest.

Wide Compatibility: Works flawlessly with the majority of car vents to hold your phone in place. (Use the included 3M dashboard pad if the clips are not compatible with the air vents)

Switch it Up: Rotate your iPhone 12 horizontally or vertically for an optimal viewing angle when using your favorite navigation app or taking hands-free calls.

The Anker Car Mount Charger is available on Amazon for under $40. Another popular option is the ESR HaloLock, which also features MagSafe compatibility.

MagSafe Duo

As I wrote about earlier this year, the MagSafe Duo has become one of my all-time favorite accessories. It’s an ideal companion for iPhone and Apple Watch owners, especially those who plan on traveling sometime in 2022. As I wrote back in August, it’s the clever folding design that really makes the MagSafe Duo shine:

The design of the MagSafe Duo is easy to mock, but in practice, I’ve found it to be clever and versatile. The folding design makes it easy to toss it in a bag before traveling, giving you a one-cable solution to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch while in a hotel or Airbnb. The clever folding design also extends to the Apple Watch puck, which can be rotated to stand up for compatibility with Nightstand mode as well as certain Apple Watch bands such as the Solo Loop. The versatile design is easily the best selling point of the MagSafe Duo, and gives it a leg up on some of the bulkier competitors on the market.

The downside to the MagSafe Duo is that it is pricey at $129. There are some more affordable options on the market, but for Apple fans loyal to the brand, the MagSafe Duo is a great choice.

MagSafe Wallet

When it comes to finding a MagSafe-compatible wallet, you have multiple options. Apple sells its own MagSafe Wallet in a multitude of colors, which also includes support for Find My integration. Apple’s MagSafe Wallet, however, is pricey at $59, and it can only store up to 3 cards.

In my opinion, the addition of Find My support and the leather design make the Apple MagSafe Wallet more than worth it. Other options, however, are available.

Satechi

Satechi makes some of our favorite Apple accessories here at 9to5Mac, and its lineup of MagSafe gadgets does not disappoint. One of the best options is the Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 MagSafe-compatible charging stand, which is a more affordable alternative to the aforementioned Belkin stand.

Satechi also makes a weighted charging dock to pair with a MagSafe charger, as well as a vent mount for your car.

Battery packs

The MagSafe charging system on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 can also be used for on-the-go power. Apple sells its own MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but it’s a pricey and less-than-ideal solution at $100.

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging.

And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

At your desk and need a charge? Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging. Short on time? With a higher than 20W power adapter, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster. And you can track the status of your charge on the Lock Screen.

Another option that we’re more fond of is Anker’s MagSafe portable charger. This option also includes a clever kick-stand, and it recharges via USB-C as opposed to Lightning.

Other options

These are just some of our favorite MagSafe accessories. There are a handful of other options available as well. Check them out below.

What are your favorite MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13? Let us know down in the comments!

