Macro by Camera+ brings impressive close-up photography to all iPhones

The all-new Macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max is impressive but if you don’t have the latest, high-end hardware, you don’t get the feature in the native Camera app in iOS 15. Camera+ is out to change that with its Macro iOS app enabling great macro shots for all iPhones.

Macro by Camera+ arrived this week, and it’s all software-based, no external lens to buy. Here’s how developer LateNiteSoft describes the new app:

The goal of Macro by Camera+ is to take the fuss out of taking amazing-looking close-up photos. The app intelligently chooses the best lens for your shot, and gives you just the right tools to make your subject shine. And there’s no hardware envy required: Macro is compatible with any iPhone that can run iOS 15!

The app includes manual controls along with:

Focus peaking outlines what parts of your photo are in focus.

Grid helps you position your subject on the screen.

Histogram lets you visualize the relative brightness of your shot.

Camera+ says the Macro app also uses its “secret formula” to “make your subjects crisp and contrasty, without making them look unnatural!”

Macro by Camera+ is available as a one-time $1.99 purchase from the App Store (no ads, no subscriptions) and works with all iPhones running iOS 15.

