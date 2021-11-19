Macro by Camera+ brings impressive close-up photography to all iPhones

The all-new Macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max is impressive but if you don’t have the latest, high-end hardware, you don’t get the feature in the native Camera app in iOS 15. Camera+ is out to change that with its Macro iOS app enabling great macro shots for all iPhones.
Macro by Camera+ arrived this week, and it’s all software-based, no external lens to buy. Here’s how developer LateNiteSoft describes the new app:
The goal of Macro by Camera+ is to take the fuss out of taking amazing-looking close-up photos. The app intelligently chooses the best lens for your shot, and gives you just the right tools to make your subject shine. And there’s no hardware envy required: Macro is compatible with any iPhone that can run iOS 15!
The app includes manual controls along with:
- Focus peaking outlines what parts of your photo are in focus.
- Grid helps you position your subject on the screen.
- Histogram lets you visualize the relative brightness of your shot.
Camera+ says the Macro app also uses its “secret formula” to “make your subjects crisp and contrasty, without making them look unnatural!”
Macro by Camera+ is available as a one-time $1.99 purchase from the App Store (no ads, no subscriptions) and works with all iPhones running iOS 15.
