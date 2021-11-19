Tripsy app updated with smart itineraries, improved search, more

Tripsy is an iOS app that helps users plan their trips by organizing flights, places to visit, and even suggested itineraries. Now the app has been updated with even more new features, including the ability to create trips without dates, smart itineraries, improved search, and more.

Now if you are planning a trip but don’t have a date yet, don’t worry. Tripsy finally lets you create and organize a trip without having a set date. The update also brings smart itineraries, as Tripsy is now able to identify when the user changes the trip date to update the itineraries as well.

Search has also been improved with the Tripsy update, as the app now lets users search for phrases like “Coffee at the Eiffel Tower” or “Best pizza in Rome.”

Have many trips you wanna do, but don’t know when (who doesn’t really?!)? Now this update is for you! With Tripsy you can now create plans for the future, that don’t have a specific date yet. Just create the plan, start adding your activities and places you want to visit. In the future you can set the dates for it, and the activities will update accordly. This update also improves a lot the search for activities. Now we have other data sources that might result in a better result, and you can also use expressions, such as “Coffee near Eiffel Tower” to find the place you’re looking for. Stay tuned for even better improvements in our search results in the future, with more detail information about each place.

You can download Tripsy for free on the App Store, but some features require a subscription of $2.99 per month or $19.99 per year.

If you are interested in learning more about Tripsy, check out the app review on 9to5Mac. It’s worth noting that the app can be used on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

