Tripsy lets you organize everything you need to plan a great trip

Traveling requires us to think about several details, such as which places we will go first, where those places are located, and what we need to take with us. And if you’re planning a great trip for when this pandemic ends, the Tripsy app for iOS is getting a big update today to make that process easier and more intuitive.

Once you’ve installed Tripsy, it’s easy to create your first trip. You can set a name for it, the date, the local time zone, and even a custom photo to get started. From there, you can add new activities to your trip, such as the flights you will take, the hotel you will stay at, and the places you are planning to visit.

Each activity is extremely detailed within the app. For flights, you have the option to add the airline code to automatically track information like the departure, arrival, and your seat. Other activities can provide the location address, phone number, and other useful information.

There’s also a map where you can find all your planned activities in one place. The app also allows you to scan and attach important documents that may be useful during your trip. More than that, Tripsy works as a personal tour guide, as it suggests places to visit in some of the world’s famous cities.

The app’s interface is extremely user-friendly, and it also offers data synching in the cloud, automation service, and Siri Shortcuts.

You can download Tripsy for free on the App Store, but some features require a $4.99 monthly subscription.

