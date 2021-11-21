Apple expands iPhone 12 and 12 Pro recall due to sound issue to the UAE

Five months after Apple announced a recall due to sound issues on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the US, the company is now opening the same repair program in the UAE. If you are a user in the UAE and are experiencing this issue, you can repair your iPhone 12 for free on an Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider.

According to the Khaleej Times (via AppleInsider), the Cupertino company announced this recall in the United Arab Emirates for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro produced between October 2020 and April 2021. The statement says:

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.”

Even though Apple announced this recall, it’s not clear how many devices were affected by this issue. Apple states:

“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service. Apple or an Apple authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge.”

The Khaleej Times reported that only the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have this issue, while the 12 mini and 12 Pro Max are not part of the service campaign. The publication notes:

Apple said on its website that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase. This worldwide Apple programme doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. The programme covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

In August, 9to5Mac reported the same recall for these iPhones in the US. At that time, the company said that a “very small percentage” should see the speaker’s failure.

How to check iPhone 12 no sound recall eligibility

This service program is only for the 12 and 12 Pro (not iPhone 12 mini or Pro Max)

Your iPhone may be eligible for a free repair if sound isn’t working when you make or take calls

Apple is not offering a serial number checker for this program, so you’ll need to reach out to Apple Support to verifiy if your iPhone is covered under the recall

Have you ever had this problem? Did you take your iPhone for Apple to fix it? Tell us in the comment section below.

