Pokémon GO for iOS features Shinx on today’s Community Day

Shinx, the flash Pokémon, is in the spotlight on today’s Pokémon GO Community Day. This creature is an Electric-type and trainers will be able to see this Pokémon more often in the wild.

According to a blog post, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Shinx will be appearing more often and if trainers are lucky, they might encounter a Shiny version of this creature.

When evolving Luxio, Shin’x evolution during the event or up to two hours afterward, trainers will be able to get a Luxray that knows the charged attack Psychic Fangs.

Making its Pokémon GO debut, this Charged Attack will allow Luxray to lower the Defense of opposing Pokémon and inflict supereffective damage on Fighting- and Poison-type Pokémon.

Pokémon GO also explains how Psychic Fangs will be used in battles:

Trainer Battles : 40 Power and guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Defense.

: 40 Power and guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Defense. Gyms and raids: 30 Power

Special Research, bonus, and more on today’s Community Day

For $1, trainers will be able to access the Shinx Community Day Special Research story “flash, Spark, and Gleam.” Not only that but there are some event bonuses as well:

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Pokémon GO also says that to celebrate the last Community Day event of the year before the annual big December Community Day event, additional bonuses will be available during this Shinx’s event today:

3× Transfer Candy

4× chance of earning Candy XL when transferring Pokémon

Get up to three free Raid Passes from Gyms during the event and up to two hours after the event.

Trades made during the event and two hours after the event will require 25% less Stardust.

