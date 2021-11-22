Deals: AirPods 3 see first discount to $155, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $250 off, official MagSafe gear, more

Thanksgiving week is here, and all of the best deals are now up for the taking with the first Amazon discount on AirPods 3 at $155 leading the way. That’s alongside $250 off the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro and official MagSafe accessories on sale from $32. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods 3 see very first Amazon discount

Amazon is now offering the all-new Apple AirPods 3 for $155. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $24 off, marking the first notable price cut at the retailer, and beating the only other offer we’ve seen by $10.

Apple’s recently refreshed AirPods 3 arrive with a new design inspired by the pro version, just without the silicone eartips. Alongside adaptive EQ that automatically adjusts the music, there’s Spatial Audio support on top of added sweat- and water-resistance. Plus, the included MagSafe charging case gives you up to 30 hours of listening. And with a rare discount like this, now is finally your time to grab Apple’s new AirPods 3.

Hyper Black Friday Sale

It’s time to start checking off your friends’ or family’s Holiday wish list and Hyper’s got you covered with 30% OFF sitewide deals, and doorbusters. And to kick the season off right, you can get 35% off on Monday and Tuesday only. Just use code HYPER35 at checkout.

HYPERDRIVE DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub – $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)

HYPERDRIVE VIPER 10-in-2 USB-C Hub – $90.99 (Reg. $129.99)

HYPERDRIVE ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub – DOORBUSTER | $49.99 (Reg. $129.99)

HYPERDRIVE 4-in-1 USB-C Hub – $41.99 (Reg. $59.99)

HYPERDRIVE 6-in-1 USB-C Hub For 24” iMac – $55.99 (Reg. $79.99)

HYPERDRIVE 5-in-1 USB-C Hub For 24” iMac – $34.99 (Reg. $49.99)

Save $250 on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices to date across the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup, with as much as $250 off select models. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll find everything from entry-level configurations starting at $750 to higher-end cellular models and more with the full savings. Our top pick is the 256GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Pro, which drops to $800. Down from $899, this is matching the all-time low set only twice before.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display paired with Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, plus staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Simply Mac – up to $350 off Macs + 50% off HomePod mini, more

The Simply Mac Black Friday sale is on, offering savings of up to 50% on a whole range of Apple products and accessories – with child and adult Segway scooters thrown into the mix! If you’re looking for a new MacBook, the company not only saves you money on both low-end and high-end models, but it’s also offering a half-price HomePod mini with any Mac purchase.

13″ MacBook Air $879.99 (Reg $999)

13″ MacBook Pro $1149 (Reg $1,299)

14” MacBook Pro $1799 (Reg. $1,999)

16” MacBook Pro $2199 (Reg $2,499)

24″ iMac $1149 (Reg $1,299)

27″ iMac $1599 (Reg $1,799)

Apple’s official MagSafe accessories on sale from $32

Amazon is now kicking off a sale across Apple’s official lineup of MagSafe cases, chargers, and other accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Among a selection of official add-ons, our top pick is the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case for $49. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at only the second discount since launching this fall, a new all-time low, and the first time on sale at Amazon in the first place. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features as well.

Roborock deals up to 42% off

This Black Friday, you don’t have to break your budget to get an excellent robot vacuum and mop to keep your floors clean all year round. For a limited time, Roborock is offering as much as 42% off its best vacuums, with options perfect for all budgets and homes.

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty $720 (Reg. $950)

(Reg. $950) Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)

(Reg. $650) Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)

(Reg. $430) Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)

(Reg. $380) Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)

(Reg. $600) Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)

(Reg. $750) Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)

(Reg. $500) S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

