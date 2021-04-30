M1 iPad Pro now available to pre-order starting at $799

- Apr. 30th 2021 5:02 am PT

0

Apple’s all-new M1-powered iPad Pro is now available to pre-order, with the first shipments slated to arrive on May 21. In addition to the new M1 processor, both of the new iPad Pro models feature Thunderbolt connectivity, while the 12.9-inch model uses a new Liquid Retina XDR display.

Apple says this new display “offers an even more expansive view and a stunning HDR experience.” The iPad Pro has around 2500 local dimming zones, enabling a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 1600 nits peak brightness.

The new iPad Pro also features an upgraded camera system for photography and augmented reality use cases. The front camera now features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For FaceTime calls, the new ultra-wide camera now automatically pans around to keep the person in frame as they move around the room.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 – the same as its predecessor – and the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099, which is a $100 price increase.

Both models are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and an all-new 2TB configurations. There’s also 5G connectivity for the first time, including mmWave 5G support in the United States.

Here are details on the most expensive iPad Pro configurations you can order today:

  • 11-inch iPad Pro with cellular and 2TB storage: $2,099
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular and 2TB storage: $2,399

You can order the new iPad Pro from Apple’s website today. You can also now order the new Magic Keyboard, which is available in white for the first time. Are you planning to order? Let us know down in the comments.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processor and features a new camera setup on the back. Apple has also unveiled a new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad for iPad Pro.
iPad Pro 2021

iPad Pro 2021

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.