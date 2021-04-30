M1 iPad Pro now available to pre-order starting at $799

Apple’s all-new M1-powered iPad Pro is now available to pre-order, with the first shipments slated to arrive on May 21. In addition to the new M1 processor, both of the new iPad Pro models feature Thunderbolt connectivity, while the 12.9-inch model uses a new Liquid Retina XDR display.

Apple says this new display “offers an even more expansive view and a stunning HDR experience.” The iPad Pro has around 2500 local dimming zones, enabling a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 1600 nits peak brightness.

The new iPad Pro also features an upgraded camera system for photography and augmented reality use cases. The front camera now features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For FaceTime calls, the new ultra-wide camera now automatically pans around to keep the person in frame as they move around the room.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 – the same as its predecessor – and the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099, which is a $100 price increase.

Both models are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and an all-new 2TB configurations. There’s also 5G connectivity for the first time, including mmWave 5G support in the United States.

Here are details on the most expensive iPad Pro configurations you can order today:

11-inch iPad Pro with cellular and 2TB storage: $2,099

12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular and 2TB storage: $2,399

You can order the new iPad Pro from Apple’s website today. You can also now order the new Magic Keyboard, which is available in white for the first time. Are you planning to order? Let us know down in the comments.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: