Apple says the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will work with the old Magic Keyboard, but ‘may not precisely fit when closed’

In a new support document published today, Apple has clarified the situation around the Magic Keyboard’s compatibility with the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The company now says that the first-generation Magic Keyboard is “functionally compatible” with the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but it may not “precisely fit when closed.”

The new iPad Pro is 0.5 mm thicker than its predecessor due to the new mini-LED display technology. As Apple explains, this difference in thickness is what makes the 12.9-inch iPad Pro not perfectly fit into the old Magic Keyboard. The company also cautions that screen protectors could further affect the fit.

Regardless of the slight differences in dimensions, however, Apple writes in the support document that the original Magic Keyboard will be “functionally compatible” with the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The first generation of the Magic Keyboard (A1998) is functionally compatible with the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) with Liquid Retina XDR display. Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new iPad Pro, it’s possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.

This comes after earlier reports had suggested the first-generation 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard, model number A1998, would not work with the new 5th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It had been speculated that the two could be functionally compatible despite potential fit issues, and Apple’s support document provides that confirmation.

The dimensions of the new 11-inch Magic Keyboard are unchanged, so it works as designed with the original Magic Keyboard.

The new iPad Pro models and the new Magic Keyboard will go on sale tomorrow morning at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. The new Magic Keyboard will be available in white for the first time, for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Are you planning to order? Let us know down in the comments!

Thanks, Chris!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: