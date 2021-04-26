Download the stunning new wallpapers for the 2021 iPad Pro

Apple announced the 2021 iPad Pro last week with an M1 processor, Thunderbolt port, 5G support and more. The larger 12.9-inch iPad now sports a mini-LED display offering ‘XDR’ contrast ratios and high peak brightness levels.

The new wallpapers for the iPad Pro highlight that fact with vibrant swirls of color juxtaposed on a dark background. These wallpapers will come preinstalled on the 2021 iPad Pros when they ship in May. But if you want the stylish new wallpapers for your current iPad, you can download them below.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available to order starting this Friday and ships to customers in the second half of May. Thanks to Khaos for extracting the image files from the firmware early.

Each of the wallpapers in the new ‘Fans’ collection comes in blue, pink, green and purple palettes. The blue and pink colors are meant for the 11-inch iPad Pro, whereas the green and purple ones are intended for the 12.9-inch model.

Moreover, each of those has a dark and light variant to match light mode and dark mode. In both cases, the background of the wallpaper stays true black — it is the accent colors of the spirals that adapt to the system appearance.

To download a wallpaper from the gallery, choose one below and then click the ‘View full size’ button. Then you can right-click long-press to save the image to your machine and set is as your iOS device’s wallpaper or Mac’s desktop background.

The filenames containing ‘834w’ and ‘1024w’ are designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen resolutions respectively. However, you can probably find a suitable crop to make the wallpapers look nice on other Apple device sizes — including iPhones.

Light Blue

Dark Blue

Light Pink

Dark Pink

Light Green

Dark Green

Light Purple

Dark Purple

