Download the new purple iPhone 12 wallpaper for your devices right here

Apple surprisingly announced a new iPhone model today — which is not exactly new. The iPhone 12 mini and regular iPhone 12 will now be available in a new purple color, and they come with a new wallpaper that matches the color.

Aside from the new color, there is nothing really new about this purple iPhone 12. Internally, they are the same iPhone 12 models that were introduced last year with A14 chip, dual-lens camera system, OLED display, and 5G.

Here’s how Apple describes the new color:

Apple today unveiled an all-new stunning purple finish for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. This new color beautifully accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are perfectly color-matched to the precision-milled back glass.

Even if you’re not planning to buy a purple iPhone 12, you can get the new purple wallpaper to use with your current iPhone, or any other device. The wallpaper has the same aesthetic as the other iPhone 12 official wallpapers, and is available in both light and dark versions.

Just right-click or long-press on the image you want to choose below and open in a new tab, then long press again to “Save” on iOS or “Save image as” on macOS.

