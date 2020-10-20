Download the new iOS 14.2 wallpapers for your devices right here

Apple has today released the fourth iOS 14.2 beta to the public, and surprisingly, the update came with multiple new wallpapers. These wallpapers are available for all devices running iOS 14.2, unlike other new wallpapers that were made available exclusively for iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4.

There are eight new wallpapers, each one with light and dark versions. Some of the new wallpapers are mountain images, while others are mountain artworks. The drawing versions specifically make the image purple in all its versions.

Just right-click or long-press on the image you want to choose below and open in a new tab, then long press again to “Save” on iOS or “Save image as” on macOS.

