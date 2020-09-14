How to customize Safari 14 start screen with wallpapers on macOS

Safari 14 comes preinstalled with macOS Big Sur, and it will be available as a separate update for macOS Catalina later this year with new features and improvements. One of the most notable changes is the redesigned start screen, which features website suggestions and custom wallpapers. Read on as we explain how you can change the wallpaper of the Safari 14 start screen on macOS.

The start screen comes right up when you open Safari, and on macOS Big Sur, it features a redesigned look with frequently visited websites, Siri suggestions, privacy reports, reading lists, iCloud tabs, and more.

To make using Safari even more personal, Apple allows users to customize their browser’s home screen with wallpapers. You can select a wallpaper from the gallery that comes with Safari 14 or add any other image from your Mac.

How to customize Safari start screen with wallpapers

Open Safari 14 on your Mac Click the settings button in the start screen Turn on the Background Image option Chose one of the wallpapers from the gallery or click the “+” button to add an image from your Mac

We previously shared the original Safari 14 wallpapers here on 9to5Mac, but Apple has added even more wallpapers in the latest macOS Big Sur beta release. You can download the new Safari wallpapers below:

