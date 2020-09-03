iOS 14 beta 7 adds new Dark Mode wallpaper option for rainbow stripe backgrounds

Apple today released iOS 14 beta 7 to developers as we move closer and closer to a release to the public sometime this fall. iOS 14 beta 7 includes a notable change to the stock wallpaper collection: adding a new Dark Mode option to the popular rainbow stripe wallpapers.

Prior to iOS 14 beta 7, the rainbow stripe wallpapers were available with an array of background colors, but there was no Dark Mode option available. For example, if you chose the rainbow stripe wallpaper with the green background, the green background would remain even if your iPhone went into Dark Mode.

Today’s update makes a notable change to the process. With iOS 14 beta 7, your iPhone will now switch between the colored background version of the rainbow wallpaper and the black background version. When your iPhone is in light mode, you’ll see the colorful background you chose, but in Dark Mode, you’ll see a black background.

This actually comes with its downsides if you preferred the combination of an iPhone in Dark Mode, but with a splash of color as your background. Apple does not offer the ability to freely set iPhone light mode and Dark Mode wallpapers. Today’s change was first spotted by AR7 on Twitter.

