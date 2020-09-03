Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur beta 6 to developers

Apple is continuing the beta testing process for macOS 11 Big Sur today with the release of the sixth developer beta. Today’s update continues to refine the macOS 11 Big Sur experience ahead of its public release later this fall.

Developers can update to the sixth beta of macOS Big Sur by heading to the System Preferences application, then looking for the Software Update option. If you don’t immediately see macOS Big Sur beta 5 available for download, keep checking as the update is still rolling out and could take a while to hit your Mac.

macOS 11 Big Sur is a major update for the Mac, including a completely redesigned interface, an all-new Messages application, an all-new Control Center and Notification Center, and much more. Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac‘s coverage below:

If you spot any changes in macOS 11 Big Sur beta 6 or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and through the rest of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: