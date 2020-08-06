Apple launches macOS Big Sur public beta

Apple made its public betas available for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 back in July and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the macOS Big Sur public. Now it’s available giving anyone the ability to test out the all-new design, widgets, Safari experience, and much more.

macOS Big Sur includes a big refresh to the UI that’s inspired by iOS. Other new features include Control Center, Safari improvements, new Messages app features like pinned messages, customizable widgets, and much more.

Now the macOS Big Sur public beta is available to test out for free from Apple’s beta website.

Keep in mind it’s usually not a good plan to run the beta on your primary Mac. Apple also highlights “some applications and services may not work as expected and their data may not be backwards compatible. Be sure to back up your Mac using Time Machine before installing the software.”

9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin went hands-on with Big Sur highlighting 85+ changes and new features so check out that out for a great look at everything to expect.

For a detailed walkthrough, you can find our guide on installing macOS Big Sur on your Mac here. And if you want to install Big Sur on a separate volume, follow along with our guide here.

Now the last public beta we’re waiting on is watchOS 7, and notably, this year is the first time that Apple is making it available outside of the developer beta.

Read more on macOS Big Sur:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: