Download the colorful wallpapers of the new redesigned iMac right here

- Apr. 20th 2021 2:58 pm PT

Apple finally introduced a redesigned iMac at today’s event, which now features an all-new design with reduced bezels and the Apple M1 chip. Apple’s all-in-one computer now comes in seven new colors, and each one has a unique new wallpaper — which you can download right here.

The new generation iMac is available in blue, green, silver, orange, purple, red, and yellow. The colors are somewhat reminiscent of the original iMac G3, which was also offered in multiple colors.

With an array of colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver — the new iMac design personalizes and elevates any space unlike any other computer. iMac features softer colors and thinner borders on the front to allow users to focus on their content, while the back pops in bold, saturated color.

For those who want to get the new wallpapers without having to buy a new iMac, we’re making the images available for download here. There’s a new wallpaper for each new color of iMac, and each has a light and dark version.

First, click on the wallpaper you want to download and choose the “View full size” option. Then right-click or long-press on the image you want to choose below and open in a new tab, and long press again to “Save” on iOS or “Save image as” on macOS.

Originally released in 1998, the iMac is Apple's all-in-one desktop computer. The current version (2019 model) offers 21.5" and 27" 4K and 5K displays.
