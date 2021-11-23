Tuesday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 7 all-time lows, AirPods Pro hit $159 for Black Friday, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are up for the taking with new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 leading the way. That’s alongside the Black Friday price on AirPods Pro at $159 and this Anker Thanksgiving week iPhone accessory sale from $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 styles fall to new all-time lows

Amazon is now discounting a selection of all-new Apple Watch Series 7 models, delivering some of the very first price cuts on the standard GPS aluminum styles. Starting at $380 for the 41mm sizes, these are new all-time lows at $19 off the going rate, and in most cases, the very first markdowns to begin with. Several different colors are available, as well.

As the latest fitness tracker to join the lineup, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast charging mode that can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous-generation models as well.

Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe case down to Black Friday price

Black Friday pricing has now arrived on the all-new Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case. Dropping down to $159 at Walmart, you’re looking at the best price to date and quite the holiday-worthy price cut at $90 off the usual $249 price tag.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Anker Thanksgiving week sale goes live

Thanksgiving week has arrived, and Anker is celebrating by rolling out the largest collection of discounts across its lineup of chargers, power strips, projectors, and much more from $12. Via its official Amazon storefront, you’ll find the best prices of the year across several pages of discounts. A particular standout is the Anker PowerWave MagSafe Car Mount at $25. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at the best price in several months only beaten once before.

As one of the latest additions to the lineup, the new Anker PowerWave Magnetic Car Mount delivers much of the expected MagSafe features in an on-the-road-ready package. Clicking into your car’s air vents, it’ll keep your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset in place for keeping an eye on navigation and the like, though there isn’t any passthrough charging. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

