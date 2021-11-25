Hyper’s Big Black Friday Sale: 30-60% off USB-C hubs, batteries, charging stands, more

Hyper is out with the best prices of the year on Mac and iPad accessories, thanks to its Big Black Friday Sale. Hyper creates its accessories to both look and work great with Apple products including the latest iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This year sees 30% off across the site for Hyper products plus doorbuster discounts up to 60% off while supplies last.

Save on USB-C hubs and chargers including the super sleek and capable VIPER 10-in-2 Dual HDMI Display USB-C Hub, the latest Dual 4K HDMI Adapter for M1 MacBook, the new Form-fitting USB-C Hubs for iMac 24-Inch, and much more.

Why carry a mess of adapters when you can rely on a single USB-C hub for all your needs? Turn your USB-C ports on your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro into 10 ports with the versatile and compact VIPER 10-in-2 Dual HDMI Display USB-C Hub (reg. $129.99).

Available in Mac-matching silver or space gray finishes, VIPER provides lots of I/O including dual HDMI 4K60 ports, three USB-A ports, SD and microSD card slots, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C PD with 60W power delivery.

VIPER connects to any USB-C device when you slide back the cable cover to reveal the two USB-C cables inside. This lets Hyper’s USB-C hub work as a 9-in-1 adapter for any MacBook or USB-C computer, or you can connect both USB-C cables to enable dual monitor output at 4K60 on compatible machines for a 10-in-2 configuration.

Hyper doesn’t just make solutions for adding back useful I/O. Dual 4K HDMI Adapter for M1 MacBook (reg. $129.99) delivers dual display support, a notably missing feature on Apple Silicon notebooks, with a portable and stylish design.

Two HDMI ports let you connect 4K monitors, one at 4K60 over HDMI and DP Alt-mode and another at 4K30 over HDMI and Silicon Motion’s InstantView technology, over a single USB-C port on your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Dual display support works simultaneously while charging as well thanks to a USB-C PD port with up to 100W passthrough for power delivery.

Hyper has adapters specifically designed for Apple desktops as well. This year Apple unveiled the all-new 24-inch iMac with M1 chip, multiple color options, and a thin design that replaces traditional I/O with USB-C ports. Hyper’s USB-C Hubs for iMac 24-inch bring back useful ports on a mountable adaptable with convenient access and swappable color plates to match the new desktop design.

5-in-1 USB-C Hub for iMac 24-inch (reg. $49.99) turns a single rear-facing USB-C into two front-facing USB-C ports (5Gbps), two USB-A ports, and a third USB-A port with 7.5W charging capabilities. 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iMac 24-inch (reg. $79.99) goes even further with SD and microSD card slots, an HDMI 4K60 port, two USB-A ports, and USB-C (10Gbps). The minimal clamp design attaches to the bottom edge of the iMac without requiring tools or dangling cords to attach.

Save up to 60% off with these doorbuster deals

USB-C hubs

60% OFF (Lowest price $49.99 for a 11-port USB-C Hub)

Available in silver or space gray, Hyper’s universal USB-C hub for MacBook and more unlocks every legacy port you could ask for from a single USB-C connection. Network with Gigabit Ethernet, connect any display with HDMI 4K30, VGA, or Mini DisplayPort, transfer files with SD and MicroSD card slots, and connect external audio with the built-in 3.5mm audio jacket. There’s even a USB-C PD 60W port for passthrough charging during use, and three USB-A ports make easily attaching flash drives and data cables possible.

HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power hub for Nintendo Switch, iPad, MacBook (Usual $99.99 / Now $49.99) 50% OFF

How much utility can Hyper pack into a compact charger? Thanks to modern GaN charger technology, HyperDrive 60W lets you charge up to three devices (45W USB-C, 18W USB-C, 7.5W USB-A) at the same time in a portable travel charger that’s smaller than a deck of cards. 4K60 HDMI output lets you completely replace your bulky Nintendo Switch dock or use your USB-C MacBook or iPad for video output to a 4K HDTV or HDMI display.

Charging stands

HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand (Usual $49.99 / Now $29.99) 40% OFF

Whether you’re charging your iPhone while catching up with friends on FaceTime or just want to watch a video hands-free, Hyper’s Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is a must-have accessory for iPhone 12 and later.

Magnetically attach your iPhone to the wireless charging pad for super convenient connectivity, then adjust the viewing angle to your needs. The base of the charging stand doubles as a wireless charging pad for any Qi-compatible accessory including AirPods for simultaneous charging.

Battery packs

HyperJuice 18W Lightning + USB-C Battery for iPhone, iPad, and USB-C devices

Shopping for stocking stuffers or restocking your essentials? Either way you can’t go wrong with Hyper’s versatile and fast-charging HyperJuice battery packs. These recharge over USB-C and feature both Lightning and USB-C connectors for powering up iPhones, iPads, and other mobile devices. Save 50% on these doorbusters with two capacities available while supplies last: 10,000mAh (Now $29.99) and 15,000mAh (Now $39.99).

UV-C LED Sterilizing Products

UV-C 40X LED Box (Usual $299.99 / Now $129.99) 60% OFF

Available in blue or pink options, take control of your tech cleanliness with Hyper’s T5 UV-C LED Sterilizing Box. 40 UV-C LEDs offer 360º coverage that kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in under three minutes inside this sterilization box. The portable form factor makes Hyper’s UV-C LED Sterilizing Box ideal small items like smartphones and masks, and three-hour battery life provides 20 cycles of three minutes or 20 hours of sterile storage.

UV-C 20X LED Sterilizing Wand (Usual $139.99 / Now $49.99) 60% OFF

For an even more portable solution, Hyper’s X5 UV-C LED Sterilizing Wand disinfects on-the-go and features a lightweight folding design. The wand design includes a safety lock so kids can’t accidentally activate it (and safety goggles come included), plus a built-in tilt sensor automatically shuts off the 20 UV-C LEDs when the wand is tilted beyond a certain angle.





Save 30% on Hyper sitewide with this year’s Big Black Friday Sale, and jump on the doorbuster deals while supplies last for even more savings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: