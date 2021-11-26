Get 30% off Dreametech’s powerful and smart D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Looking to get your first smart vacuum, upgrade an older model, or add to your existing setup? Dreametech has an impressive lineup of smart appliances to seamlessly keep your home spotless. And for the holidays, it is offering great deals on its D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop, T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum, and more. Keep reading for all the details including a special discount for 9to5Mac readers for up to 30% off Dreametech.

Dreametech D9 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

The D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop offers smarts and versatility in a 2-in-1 design. You’re getting a powerful vacuum with strong 3,000Pa suction as well as an antibacterial mop for deep cleaning.

With many robot vacuums, you have to pick between LDS (LiDAR) or SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) for navigation, but the Dreametech D9 features both with its new 3.0 LDS laser system and SLAM smart algorithm for fast scanning, accurate route planning, and 3-floor map memory.

And the D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop features a high-capacity 5,200mAh battery that offers up to 150 minutes of runtime. That translates to 2,000 square feet of coverage on a single charge.





The Mi Home iPhone app lets you easily control the Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop. That includes checking battery and mop fluid level, advanced functions like setting zones, adjusting suction, and more. It also features support for Amazon Alexa voice commands.

Dreametech T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Along with the D9 Robot Vacuum, Dreametech has another great product on sale, the T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum. It includes a 125,000 RPM motor with powerful 150 AW (Air Watts) suction power and 25,000 Pa vacuum suction.

You also get 4-level working modes, a hair tangle-free design, 8-stage noise reduction, and 70 minutes of runtime on a single charge.

The T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum also includes a variety of multi-functional brushes and attachments to make it easy to clean everything in your home from floors, furniture, curtains, to all the nooks and crannies – even on your electronics.

30% off the Dreametech D9 Robot and T20 Stick Vacuum

Normally priced at $319.99, the Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop is discounted 25% for the holidays. But for 9to5Mac readers, use code “DREAME01” at checkout to boost that to 30% off from November 25-29, just $223.99.

And regularly selling for $429.99, the T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum is also discounted by 25%, but for 9to5Mac readers is 30% off with the same “DREAME01” code from November 22-28, bringing it down to $303.52.

And check out the Dreametech Amazon store for a look at all of its high-end smart cleaning appliances.

