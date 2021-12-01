Stacktrace Podcast 164: “Your wattage may vary”

It’s time for the first ever Stacktrace Headphone Holiday Guide! Along with discussions about writing technical articles, view models and the MVVM design pattern, and using Swift actors to solve race conditions and data races.
Links
- NetNewsWire
- Tilt
- CloudKit 101
- Common pitfalls when using Keychain Sharing on iOS
- Swift actors: How do they work, and what kinds of problems do they solve?
- Beats Studio Buds
- Steelseries Arctis 7X
- View models
- SwiftUI’s state management system
- Combine subjects
- John “The Lost Art of System Design” talk
- Rambo’s “MVC: Many View Controllers” talk
