Stacktrace Podcast 164: “Your wattage may vary”

- Dec. 1st 2021 9:10 am PT

0

It’s time for the first ever Stacktrace Headphone Holiday Guide! Along with discussions about writing technical articles, view models and the MVVM design pattern, and using Swift actors to solve race conditions and data races.

Sponsored by Shortcut: The project management tool built specifically for software development teams. Start your extended two-month free trial at shortcut.com/sundell

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Download MP3

Hosts

Subscribe

🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stacktrace

Stacktrace

About the Author